Lok Sabha Tackles Left Wing Extremism

The Lok Sabha is set to delve into strategies aimed at eradicating the Naxal problem in India during a discussion scheduled for Monday. The subject is part of the government's initiatives to address Left Wing Extremism, as detailed under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha's business proceedings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has previously announced a target to eliminate the Naxal threat by March 31, 2026. This ambitious timeline underscores the government's commitment to resolving what it terms the 'Naxal menace', hoping to reassure citizens and stakeholders alike.

The discussion arises after a notice was submitted in accordance with Rule 193, which doesn't necessitate a formal vote, by TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde. The resolution of this issue is seen as paramount for national peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)