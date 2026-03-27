Parliament approves Finance Bill, 2026, giving effect to tax proposals for fiscal 2026-27.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament approves Finance Bill, 2026, giving effect to tax proposals for fiscal 2026-27.
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