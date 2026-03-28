Bengaluru North City Corporation Unveils First Budget Focusing on Infrastructure and Welfare

The Bengaluru North City Corporation unveiled its inaugural budget with a significant allocation of Rs 4,341.20 crore, focusing on infrastructure development and welfare programs. This marks the first budget since the city's division into five municipal bodies, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, in presenting the budget at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan, outlined major plans such as road and footpath repairs, improved street lighting, and stormwater drain maintenance. Each of the 72 city wards will see targeted investments, aiming to enhance public infrastructure and amenities.

Additionally, the budget addresses digital education, housing projects, and health initiatives, including the construction of a new hospital and support for serious illnesses. Efforts to develop lakes and manage animal welfare are also prioritized, underscoring a commitment to comprehensive urban improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)