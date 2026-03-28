Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget

The Bengaluru South City Corporation has made waves with its inaugural budget for 2026–27, boasting a total allocation of Rs 3,825.95 crore. This budget, the first since the city's segregation into five corporations, underscores a strong focus on urban infrastructure and efficient governance.

Key aspects of the budget include revenue enhancement without increasing property taxes, leveraging building plan approvals, and occupancy certificates. Notably, it introduces a new Premium Floor Area Ratio policy and promotes digital transparency in advertisement rights auctions to boost financial inflows.

On the infrastructure front, allocations are directed towards road development projects, smart parking systems, and urban beautification initiatives. Additionally, environmental sustainability receives significant attention with stormwater drain improvements and eco-friendly energy solutions, reflecting a comprehensive approach to urban development.