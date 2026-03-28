Left Menu

Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget

The Bengaluru South City Corporation presented its first budget, focusing on substantial urban development and infrastructure improvements. With a total outlay of Rs 3,825.95 crore, it prioritizes revenue generation through policies on property taxes and smart infrastructure, while planning several civic amenities, environmental initiatives, and urban mobility enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:38 IST
Bengaluru South Unveils Ambitious 2026-27 Urban Revamp Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru South City Corporation has made waves with its inaugural budget for 2026–27, boasting a total allocation of Rs 3,825.95 crore. This budget, the first since the city's segregation into five corporations, underscores a strong focus on urban infrastructure and efficient governance.

Key aspects of the budget include revenue enhancement without increasing property taxes, leveraging building plan approvals, and occupancy certificates. Notably, it introduces a new Premium Floor Area Ratio policy and promotes digital transparency in advertisement rights auctions to boost financial inflows.

On the infrastructure front, allocations are directed towards road development projects, smart parking systems, and urban beautification initiatives. Additionally, environmental sustainability receives significant attention with stormwater drain improvements and eco-friendly energy solutions, reflecting a comprehensive approach to urban development.

TRENDING

1
Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportuniti...

 India
4
Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026