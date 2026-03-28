More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:43 IST
More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.
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