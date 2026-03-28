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More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:43 IST
More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.

More than two dozen US troops wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi air base in the past week, AP reports, quoting sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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