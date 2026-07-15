India Triumphs in ODI Series Opener with Stellar Performances

India made a powerful comeback after a disappointing T20 series by winning the first one-day international against England at Edgbaston by six wickets. Led by captain Shubman Gill's impressive 80 and Axar Patel's all-round contribution, the team comfortably reached England’s target of 259 in the 46th over.

Patel not only scored 57 runs but also shone with the ball, taking four wickets. Washington Sundar's 52, capped by a six that completed a crucial 100-run partnership, sealed the victory in a remarkable style. The hosts had their moments with bowlers Jofra Archer and Gurnoor Brar causing early troubles.

For England, Joe Root's resilient 76 not out and Liam Dawson's 68 helped stabilize their innings following a collapse. Despite their efforts, England's hopes were dashed following the team's five-wicket loss for merely 20 runs during the middle overs, reflecting areas needing improvement.