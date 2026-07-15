U.S.-China Tech Tensions Rise Over Nvidia AI Chip Exports

Nvidia's H200 AI chips have become a significant point of contention in the ongoing U.S.-China technology competition. A U.S. official revealed to Congress that only a minimal number of these advanced chips have reached China, marking a critical juncture in export control discussions.

The disclosure came amidst growing scrutiny over the export policies surrounding cutting-edge technology. While the Commerce Department had previously greenlighted several Chinese firms, including Alibaba and Tencent, to procure these chips, actual deliveries have remained scarce.

The debate over export controls intensified with concerns over potential loopholes allowing Chinese subsidiaries to acquire superior Nvidia Blackwell chips. The discussion emphasised the delicate balance between regulation and international trade relations, as highlighted by recent policy shifts involving other nations like the UAE.