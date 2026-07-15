Kuwait Navy Vessel Targeted in Iranian Missile Attack

Kuwait's military reported an attack on one of its naval vessels, which they attributed to Iranian forces. The incident resulted in four personnel from their armed forces being injured. Fortunately, medical attention was promptly provided, and all four individuals are now in stable condition, according to official statements from the Kuwait army.

During the incident, Kuwait's armed forces successfully intercepted a combination of missiles and drones, specifically one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles, and thirty-three drones. These were aimed at both critical infrastructure and civilian facilities, highlighting the severity of the operation.

The fallout from these aerial threats caused material damage, as debris rained down on the affected areas. The attack underscores ongoing regional tensions and the potential for increased military confrontations in the Middle East.