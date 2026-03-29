TN polls: Have selected those who would stand with people, says TVK chief Vijay at candidates introduction.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:29 IST
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TN polls: Have selected those who would stand with people, says TVK chief Vijay at candidates introduction.
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