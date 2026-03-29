Ahead of Bengal elections, 1.2 crore names of voters deleted through SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Purulia.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:47 IST
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Ahead of Bengal elections, 1.2 crore names of voters deleted through SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Purulia.
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