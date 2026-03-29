If BJP comes to power in Bengal, people won't be able to eat non-veg: CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
If BJP comes to power in Bengal, people won't be able to eat non-veg: CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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