Stopping infiltration is not enough; each illegal immigrant should be sent back: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
PTI | Sonitpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Stopping infiltration is not enough; each illegal immigrant should be sent back: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect illegal immigrants; he must clarify his stand on infiltration: Amit Shah at Dhekiajuli poll rally in Assam.
Congress, during its rule, did not take nation's security seriously: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
Entire nation started talking about Assam's development after BJP came to power in 2016: Party chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Assam became state of opportunities: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders opposing SIR to protect infiltrators: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.