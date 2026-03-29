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Congress Unveils Five Guarantees for Assam Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced five guarantees for Assam, focusing on women's welfare, healthcare, and justice for the Zubeen Garg case. He criticized the BJP-led government for corruption and promised financial aid, health insurance, land rights, and senior citizens' support if Congress wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:07 IST
Congress Unveils Five Guarantees for Assam Elections
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In a significant political move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled his party's 'five guarantees' for the upcoming Assam elections, emphasizing women's welfare, healthcare accessibility, and justice in the Zubeen Garg case.

Addressing supporters in Lakhimpur, Kharge criticized the BJP-led Assam government, alleging widespread corruption and exploitation of public resources.

The guarantees include financial aid for women entrepreneurs, comprehensive health insurance, land rights for indigenous peoples, and financial support for senior citizens, alongside a pledge to resolve the Zubeen Garg case within 100 days of assuming power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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