Himanta Biswa Sarma removed tribal leader Sarbananda Sonowal to grab Assam CM's chair: Cong chief Kharge at poll rally in Naoboicha.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:35 IST
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Himanta Biswa Sarma removed tribal leader Sarbananda Sonowal to grab Assam CM's chair: Cong chief Kharge at poll rally in Naoboicha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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