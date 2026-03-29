Kerala polls: Sumesh Achuthan will become voice of people, says Congress MP Tharoor in Chittoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday showcased support for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Chittoor Assembly constituency in Palakkad in Kerala. He said that only a local like Sumesh Achuthan can represent the constituency correctly.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said that the performance of previous MLAs has been very disappointing, underlining that young, dynamic leaders like Achutan can transform the face of Chittoor. "We have to see a change. There's been a very, very disappointing performance by the previous MLA, who was a minister. Every project that he has brought to this constituency has been a failure of no benefit to anybody. We need a young, dynamic representative who will transform the face of Chittoor, and that's what we've got, an outstanding young candidate," he said.

Tharoor said that people want to see a change and are tired of the broken promises, corruption, and a decade of disappointment with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). "Across Kerala, we are seeing a wave in favour of the UDF. People are tired of the failures of the LDF government. Ten years of disappointment, ten years of broken promises, ten years of corruption. You all know about the Sabarimala Gold case. People in Palakkad are very disappointed. Everywhere I'm going, I'm hearing they want change and we want young, smart, dynamic faces to be the face of that change," he added.

He further praised Achutan, saying that neither the Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan will become an MLA and represent the voice of the general public. This can only be done by a local, highlighting that Achutan has lived his life in Chitoor. "Even if people like Modi, they know that he is not going to come here and be an MLA, nor is Pinarayi Vijayan. Who is going to be the voice of the people? It has to be a local, and that is Sumesh Achuthan. he has been brought up in Chittoor. He worked here, strived here, ran the municipality and has done so much work. The people want their voices to be heard, and that's what Suresh Achutan will do," he said.

There are 12 assembly seats in the Palakkad district of Kerala. These include Thrithala , Pattambi, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Kongad, Mannarkkad, Malampuzha, Palakkad, Tarur,Chittur, Nemmara and Alathur. Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

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