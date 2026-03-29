BJP using its 'double engine' in Assam to loot, fill coffers of its leaders in Delhi: Cong chief Kharge at poll rally in Naoboicha.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP using its 'double engine' in Assam to loot, fill coffers of its leaders in Delhi: Cong chief Kharge at poll rally in Naoboicha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- BJP
- Assam
- Delhi
- Double Engine
- Poll Rally
- Naoboicha
- Congress
- Governance
- Corruption
ALSO READ
Stopping infiltration is not enough; each illegal immigrant should be sent back: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Dhekiajuli.
BJP will stop 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme if they come to power in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Purulia.
Entire nation started talking about Assam's development after BJP came to power in 2016: Party chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Assam became state of opportunities: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
Himanta Biswa Sarma removed tribal leader Sarbananda Sonowal to grab Assam CM's chair: Cong chief Kharge at poll rally in Naoboicha.