Since war began, I've stayed in touch with world leaders; all nations are prioritising safety of Indians stranded in conflict zones.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Since war began, I've stayed in touch with world leaders; all nations are prioritising safety of Indians stranded in conflict zones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Since war began, I've stayed in touch with world leaders; all nations are prioritising safety of Indians in conflict zones: PM Modi.
NGT Challenges Uttarakhand on Mussoorie's Ecological Protection
Global Insights: Jaishankar Engages with World Leaders at G7 Summit
Delhi Municipal Act Overhaul: Hefty Fines & New Protections
Court Upholds Marriage Laws, Denies Live-In Protection