Since war began, I've stayed in touch with world leaders; all nations are prioritising safety of Indians in conflict zones: PM Modi.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Since war began, I've stayed in touch with world leaders; all nations are prioritising safety of Indians in conflict zones: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Since war began, I've stayed in touch with world leaders; all nations are prioritising safety of Indians stranded in conflict zones.
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