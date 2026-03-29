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Diplomacy in Action: Middle East Powers Unite in Pakistan for Peace Talks

Foreign Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye joined a summit in Pakistan to address the conflict in West Asia. Hosted by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, the meeting focused on de-escalation and diplomacy. Iran agreed to allow more Pakistani ships through the Strait of Hormuz, signifying potential regional stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:05 IST
Diplomacy in Action: Middle East Powers Unite in Pakistan for Peace Talks
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Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye have convened in Pakistan for a significant quadrilateral summit aimed at de-escalating current tensions in West Asia. The meeting, orchestrated by Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, marks a pivotal attempt at promoting peace in the volatile region.

The summit kicks off with bilateral discussions between Dar and his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye, focusing on strategic consultation and regional developments. Separate discussions with the Saudi Foreign Minister will also take place, further underscoring the critical diplomatic dialogues unfolding in Islamabad.

In an optimistic development, Iran has agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This gesture is being lauded as a positive step towards mending regional ties and promoting stability. The summit's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy could pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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