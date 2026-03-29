Congress Leader Criticizes Modi's 'B Team' Remarks Amid Kerala Polls

In a heated exchange, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader K Muraleedharan lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'B Team' remarks against the UDF, challenging the central government's contribution to Kerala's development. Muraleedharan contended that despite the inclusion of BJP MP Suresh Gopi in the Union Cabinet, Kerala's pressing demands for key infrastructure and funds, such as an AIIMS branch and railway sector support, have been sidelined.

Accusing the BJP of being a negligible force in Kerala politics, Muraleedharan questioned Modi's impact and criticized the rejection of Kerala's demands. He highlighted that PM Modi's government has been unresponsive, while the Congress and Left parties face off in a political landscape marked by accusations of being the BJP's 'B-team.' Modi, at a rally in Palakkad, countered by saying both parties portray one another as BJP supporters, ultimately sustaining BJP as Kerala's 'A team.'

The political drama unfolds as Kerala gears up for its Assembly polls on April 9, with results declared on May 4. The polls, governed by the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, will be a litmus test for the Congress-led UDF, as they attempt to dethrone the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), which seeks a third consecutive term after a historic win in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)