Left Menu

Congress Leader Criticizes Modi's 'B Team' Remarks Amid Kerala Polls

UDF's K Muraleedharan criticizes PM Modi's 'B Team' comments targeting UDF, questioning the Center's lack of support for Kerala. Despite a BJP MP from Kerala in the union cabinet, demands remain unmet. Modi accuses both LDF and UDF of being BJP's 'B Team' ahead of Kerala Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:20 IST
Congress Leader Criticizes Modi's 'B Team' Remarks Amid Kerala Polls
Congress leader K Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader K Muraleedharan lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'B Team' remarks against the UDF, challenging the central government's contribution to Kerala's development. Muraleedharan contended that despite the inclusion of BJP MP Suresh Gopi in the Union Cabinet, Kerala's pressing demands for key infrastructure and funds, such as an AIIMS branch and railway sector support, have been sidelined.

Accusing the BJP of being a negligible force in Kerala politics, Muraleedharan questioned Modi's impact and criticized the rejection of Kerala's demands. He highlighted that PM Modi's government has been unresponsive, while the Congress and Left parties face off in a political landscape marked by accusations of being the BJP's 'B-team.' Modi, at a rally in Palakkad, countered by saying both parties portray one another as BJP supporters, ultimately sustaining BJP as Kerala's 'A team.'

The political drama unfolds as Kerala gears up for its Assembly polls on April 9, with results declared on May 4. The polls, governed by the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, will be a litmus test for the Congress-led UDF, as they attempt to dethrone the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), which seeks a third consecutive term after a historic win in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performances

Golden Glory: Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Kick Off with Stunning Performan...

 India
2
Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls.

Congress releases first list of 284 candidates for West Bengal assembly poll...

 India
3
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes

 United Arab Emirates
4
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026