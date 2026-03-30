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Those who think that social justice must not get created may criticise schemes like fare-free bus travel for women: DMK leader Kanimozhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:47 IST
Those who think that social justice must not get created may criticise schemes like fare-free bus travel for women: DMK leader Kanimozhi.
  • Country:
  • India

Those who think that social justice must not get created may criticise schemes like fare-free bus travel for women: DMK leader Kanimozhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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