PM Modi doesn't care about temples or religion, claims Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi doesn't care about temples or religion, claims Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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