At poll rally, Udhayanidhi lists out infra schemes implemented for Kanchipuram, appeals to people to support DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
At poll rally, Udhayanidhi lists out infra schemes implemented for Kanchipuram, appeals to people to support DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Udhayanidhi
- DMK
- Kanchipuram
- infra schemes
- poll rally
- Rising Sun
- support
- development
- political
- symbol
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