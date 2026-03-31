HYBE INDIA's Nationwide Search for the Next Girl Group Sensation

HYBE INDIA has announced the opening of applications for a new girl group audition. This nationwide search aims to discover and nurture female talent across India born between 2005 and 2011. Participants are encouraged to showcase their skills in categories like vocals, rap, dance, acting, and modeling.

The audition process features both online submissions and in-person rounds, set to take place in various cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi, among others. BookMyShow will serve as the ticketing partner for this initiative. The audition runs from March 31 to July 31, providing ample time for participants to prepare and perform.

According to HYBE INDIA's CEO, Damien Woochang Lee, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap for Indian artists aspiring for international recognition. The audition was announced via HYBE INDIA's official Instagram, urging young talents to seize this opportunity to make their global debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)