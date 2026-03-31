Samrat Samprati Museum: India's Beacon of Peace and Heritage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gujarat, emphasizing its role in promoting peace and non-violence. The museum, named after Mauryan ruler Samrat Samprati, showcases India's spiritual and cultural legacy. It aims to preserve ancient manuscripts and promote India's heritage both nationally and globally.
- Country:
- India
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, inaugurated the newly established Samrat Samprati Museum in Gujarat, emphasizing its importance amidst the current global unrest. The museum, symbolizing peace and non-violence, is significant not only to India but to the world at large, according to Modi.
The museum, dedicated to Samrat Samprati, a historical Mauryan ruler, showcases Indian traditions and cultural richness through seven galleries. Modi highlighted the museum's role in preserving the manuscripts originally neglected by earlier governments, emphasizing a new national initiative for digital preservation of these treasures.
Additionally, Modi condemned previous political regimes for not prioritizing historical narratives, stressing the current government's commitment to cultural heritage. The museum is equipped with rare artefacts, providing a detailed glimpse into India's spiritual past, and aims to attract international scholars to propagate the nation's message globally.
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