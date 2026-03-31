Samrat Samprati Museum's message important for world, which is faced with fire of instability and lack of peace: PM Modi in Gujarat.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Samrat Samprati Museum's message important for world, which is faced with fire of instability and lack of peace: PM Modi in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Samrat Samprati Museum
- PM Modi
- stability
- peace
- Gujarat
- global unrest
- hope
- symbol
- instability
- world
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