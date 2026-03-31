Financial Turmoil: Telangana Government's Debt Dilemma Uncovered

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruthi, has leveled strong accusations against the Congress-led Telangana government. Kavitha claims the administration has misled the public with assertions of a surplus budget, while in reality, it has been amassing debts totaling ₹8.65 lakh crore.

According to Kavitha's online statements, the government resorted to borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under various schemes to cover daily expenses, falling short by around ₹6,000 crore in repayment by the end of the financial year 2024-25. Despite having a substantial monthly revenue of ₹12,000 crore, the state struggles to maintain even a ₹1.38 crore daily balance.

In the political arena, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Ravula Sridhar Reddy criticized the government's indifference toward public issues and legislative discussions. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress MLA Ram Chander Naik defended the government's initiatives, asserting fulfillment of electoral promises through welfare schemes, which have stirred political tensions and debates on public satisfaction.