Left Menu

Financial Turmoil: Telangana Government's Debt Dilemma Uncovered

Kalvakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Jagruthi accused the Congress-led Telangana government of misrepresenting financial health as surplus while accumulating massive debts. Meanwhile, opposition parties criticize the government's casual approach to pressing public issues. A recent CAG report exposed the dire fiscal condition, intensifying political discourse over state finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:38 IST
Financial Turmoil: Telangana Government's Debt Dilemma Uncovered
Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha (Photo/@RaoKavitha/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruthi, has leveled strong accusations against the Congress-led Telangana government. Kavitha claims the administration has misled the public with assertions of a surplus budget, while in reality, it has been amassing debts totaling ₹8.65 lakh crore.

According to Kavitha's online statements, the government resorted to borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under various schemes to cover daily expenses, falling short by around ₹6,000 crore in repayment by the end of the financial year 2024-25. Despite having a substantial monthly revenue of ₹12,000 crore, the state struggles to maintain even a ₹1.38 crore daily balance.

In the political arena, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Ravula Sridhar Reddy criticized the government's indifference toward public issues and legislative discussions. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress MLA Ram Chander Naik defended the government's initiatives, asserting fulfillment of electoral promises through welfare schemes, which have stirred political tensions and debates on public satisfaction.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win

Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win

 India
2
Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting

 India
3
Election Clash: Vaithilingam vs. Rangasamy in Puducherry's Thattanchavadi

Election Clash: Vaithilingam vs. Rangasamy in Puducherry's Thattanchavadi

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026