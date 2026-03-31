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Two Suspects Nabbed in Vehicle Theft Crackdown in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police apprehended two suspects in connection with vehicle thefts during routine checks in Karol Bagh. The first case involved the interception and arrest of two individuals on a stolen motorcycle. In another incident, a stolen van was recovered. This underscores the police's vigilance in crime prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:59 IST
Two Suspects Nabbed in Vehicle Theft Crackdown in Delhi
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During standard enforcement operations in Karol Bagh, Delhi Traffic Police arrested two individuals linked to vehicle thefts, officials reported. The first incident occurred at Shadipur Chowk, where police intercepted a motorcycle with two riders attempting to evade examination. The vehicle, found to be stolen from Greater Noida, led to the arrest of Deepak and Gourav Kumar.

In another enforcement action, an unclaimed van discovered on New Rohtak Road was verified as stolen from DBG Road jurisdiction. The vehicle was handed over for further investigation.

Nishant Gupta, DCP Traffic (Central Range), emphasized the proactive role of traffic officers in crime detection alongside traffic control, affirming the department's commitment to safer roadways and improved enforcement citywide.

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