Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should go get your own oil' as Iran has chokehold on Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:03 IST
Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should go get your own oil' as Iran has chokehold on Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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