Above-normal number of heatwave days likely over parts of east, central and northwest India and southeast Peninsula from Apr-June: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Above-normal number of heatwave days likely over parts of east, central and northwest India and southeast Peninsula from Apr-June: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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