Govt raises price of gas produced from legacy fields, called APM gas, to USD 7/MMBtu from USD 6.75/MMBtu: Official order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:51 IST
Govt raises price of gas produced from legacy fields, called APM gas, to USD 7/MMBtu from USD 6.75/MMBtu: Official order.
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