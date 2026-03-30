G7 Leaders Pledge Robust Measures for Energy Market Stability

Finance leaders of the Group of Seven nations declared their readiness to implement necessary measures to stabilize energy markets amidst increased volatility, emphasizing preventative measures against broader economic disturbances.

Their joint statement, issued after a virtual assembly of finance ministers and central bankers, urged countries to desist from imposing unwarranted export restrictions on hydrocarbons and similar products.

Further, the statement reinforced the commitment of G7 central banks to maintain price stability, ensuring that monetary policies remain driven by data trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)