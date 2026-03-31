High Stakes and High Pressure: Praggnanandhaa Faces Setback at FIDE Candidates Tournament
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa suffered a significant loss to Javokhir Sindarov in the third round of the FIDE Candidates Tournament, impacting his early campaign success. The defeat leaves him at 1.5 points, needing a quick recovery. Caruana and Sindarov lead the tournament, each with 2.5 points.
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Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa experienced a major blow in the third round of the FIDE Candidates Tournament, succumbing to Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov. This unforeseen loss derailed the Indian Grandmaster's momentum following his initial victory over Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri.
Despite starting strong, Praggnanandhaa found himself outmaneuvered by Sindarov, who aggressively seized control of the middle game. The setback leaves Praggnanandhaa trailing with 1.5 points, demanding an urgent turnaround to stay competitive in the prestigious tournament.
American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana and Sindarov are currently in the lead with 2.5 points each. In a gripping development in the women's event, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva marked the first victory of the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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