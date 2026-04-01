Trump to attend Wednesday Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship in unprecedented move for a sitting president, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:46 IST
Trump to attend Wednesday Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship in unprecedented move for a sitting president, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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