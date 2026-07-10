DOJ sues Maryland, alleges state policies interfere with immigration crackdown

The US Department of Justice sued Maryland, alleging the state's sanctuary policies interfere with the federal government's immigration crackdown efforts.

Reuters | The Us Department Of Justice Sued Maryland On Thursday Over What President Donald Trumps Administration Cast As The States Socalled Sanctuary Policies That It Alleged Were Interfering With The Federal Governments Immigration Crackdown Here Are Details | Updated: 10-07-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 07:17 IST
DOJ sues Maryland, alleges state policies interfere with immigration crackdown
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice sued ​Maryland on Thursday over what President Donald Trump's ​administration cast as the state's ‌so-called sanctuary policies ​that it alleged were interfering with the federal government's immigration crackdown.

Here are details:

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