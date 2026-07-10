DOJ sues Maryland, alleges state policies interfere with immigration crackdown
The US Department of Justice sued Maryland, alleging the state's sanctuary policies interfere with the federal government's immigration crackdown efforts.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Maryland on Thursday over what President Donald Trump's administration cast as the state's so-called sanctuary policies that it alleged were interfering with the federal government's immigration crackdown.
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