Won't spare Himanta even if he asks for forgiveness, legal action will be taken when Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi at Assam rally.
PTI | Biswanathchariali | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Won't spare Himanta even if he asks for forgiveness, legal action will be taken when Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi at Assam rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Assam
- rally
- legal action
- Himanta
- Congress
- politics
- accountability
- governance
- justice
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Accuses Congress of Disparaging Remarks
Nadda Accuses Congress of 'Mental Bankruptcy' Amid Assam Election Rally
BJP Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Over Kharge's Remarks
Political Showdown in Baramati: Congress Picks Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar
Congress Unveils Initial Candidate List for Major Gujarat Municipal Polls