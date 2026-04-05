People used to come to Bengal for jobs, now TMC govt transformed that state into centre of migration: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
People used to come to Bengal for jobs, now TMC govt transformed that state into centre of migration: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Migration
- TMC
- Govt
- Polls
- Jobs
- PM
- Cooch Behar
- Election
- Transformation
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