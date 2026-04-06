BJP runs UT by remote control, regional leaders sidelined, local polls are not held, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Puducherry rally.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:39 IST
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- India
BJP runs UT by remote control, regional leaders sidelined, local polls are not held, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Puducherry rally.
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