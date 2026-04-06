Bengal SIR: SC asks Calcutta HC CJ to set up 3-judge panel to prescribe procedures for tribunals to decide appeals against deletions.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:06 IST
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Bengal SIR: SC asks Calcutta HC CJ to set up 3-judge panel to prescribe procedures for tribunals to decide appeals against deletions.
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