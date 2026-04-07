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King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, closed over threats from Iranian attack, Reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:50 IST
King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, closed over threats from Iranian attack, Reports AP.

King Fahd Causeway, key bridge linking Saudi Arabia to island of Bahrain, closed over threats from Iranian attack, Reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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