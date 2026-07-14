Tensions Soar: Houthis Target Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a military operation targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with ballistic missiles and drones, in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa Airport. Their spokesperson advised airlines to avoid Saudi airspace until the blockade on Sanaa Airport is lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:29 IST
Tensions Soar: Houthis Target Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has taken another perilous turn as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a military strike against Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. The attack utilized ballistic missiles and drones, reportedly in retaliation for recent Saudi airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport.

In a grave televised warning, Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for the Houthis, cautioned all airlines to cease flying over Saudi airspace. He emphasized the urgency of the announcement, linking it to the need for lifting the blockade on Sanaa International Airport.

This escalation underscores the increasingly volatile situation in the region, with both sides locked in a devastating conflict that has already caused immense humanitarian suffering.

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