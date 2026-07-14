Tensions Soar: Houthis Target Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has taken another perilous turn as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a military strike against Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. The attack utilized ballistic missiles and drones, reportedly in retaliation for recent Saudi airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport.

In a grave televised warning, Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for the Houthis, cautioned all airlines to cease flying over Saudi airspace. He emphasized the urgency of the announcement, linking it to the need for lifting the blockade on Sanaa International Airport.

This escalation underscores the increasingly volatile situation in the region, with both sides locked in a devastating conflict that has already caused immense humanitarian suffering.