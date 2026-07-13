Missile Interceptions, Accusations Escalate Saudi-Yemen Tensions

In a significant escalation of tensions, Saudi Arabia announced it had intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi movement. This came just hours after the Houthis accused Riyadh of conducting airstrikes on Sanaa's airport, challenging an existing fragile truce. The Saudi-led coalition responded firmly to the missile threat.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree characterized the Saudi actions as 'blatant aggression,' stating that it marked an end to the recent de-escalation phase. Differences between the parties continue to grow, with the Yemeni defense ministry targeting Sanaa's airport runway to block an Iranian plane, adding fuel to the regional conflict.

This latest skirmish comes against a backdrop of ongoing regional instability, highlights the complexity of the Saudi-Iranian dynamic, and raises concerns about the broader Middle East climate. The fragile peace could be upended, affecting the ability of Saudi Arabia to export oil amidst warnings of possible future hostilities.