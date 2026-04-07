Australia's War Hero Arrested: Unveiling Alleged War Crimes

Australia's highly decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, was arrested and charged with five war crimes linked to murders during his service in Afghanistan. Court records revealed his identity following his apprehension at Sydney Airport.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) announced the accusations involve the deaths of five individuals between 2009 and 2012. Official statements suggest that the deceased were unarmed and under the custody of the Australian Defence Force when killed.

A high-profile figure due to his military accolades, Roberts-Smith has long denied the allegations, which surfaced in media reports since 2018. The involvement of other ADF members is also under investigation, reinforcing the scope of Australia's inquiry into war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)