Left Menu

Australia's War Hero Arrested: Unveiling Alleged War Crimes

Australia's most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, was charged with five counts of war crime murders in Afghanistan. The charges allege he killed unarmed civilians during deployments from 2009 to 2012. Despite previously challenging these accusations in court, Roberts-Smith maintains his innocence. Authorities continue to investigate similar allegations against other soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:14 IST
Australia's War Hero Arrested: Unveiling Alleged War Crimes

Australia's highly decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, was arrested and charged with five war crimes linked to murders during his service in Afghanistan. Court records revealed his identity following his apprehension at Sydney Airport.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) announced the accusations involve the deaths of five individuals between 2009 and 2012. Official statements suggest that the deceased were unarmed and under the custody of the Australian Defence Force when killed.

A high-profile figure due to his military accolades, Roberts-Smith has long denied the allegations, which surfaced in media reports since 2018. The involvement of other ADF members is also under investigation, reinforcing the scope of Australia's inquiry into war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

 India
2
Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

 Global
3
Tragic Turn in Surya Vihar: Mother Allegedly Takes Daughter’s Life

Tragic Turn in Surya Vihar: Mother Allegedly Takes Daughter’s Life

 India
4
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026