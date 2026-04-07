Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea, coal, land: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea, coal, land: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Himanta
- Kharge
- Assam
- syndicate
- political
- accusations
- Congress
- development
- governance
- allegations
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