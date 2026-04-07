PM has no right to talk about Gandhi family as its members sacrificed lives for India: Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
PM has no right to talk about Gandhi family as its members sacrificed lives for India: Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Gandhi
- Kharge
- Assam
- political
- rally
- Prime Minister
- India
- freedom
- sacrifices
- legacy
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