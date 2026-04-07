ED attaches assets worth over Rs 39 crore of Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui on money laundering charges: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:29 IST
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ED attaches assets worth over Rs 39 crore of Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui on money laundering charges: Sources.
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