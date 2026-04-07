Manipur govt decides to hand over probe into bomb attack that killed two children to NIA: CM Y Khemchand Singh.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur govt decides to hand over probe into bomb attack that killed two children to NIA: CM Y Khemchand Singh.
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