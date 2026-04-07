Over 80 migrants are missing from boat that capsized after leaving Libya, UN says, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:34 IST
Over 80 migrants are missing from boat that capsized after leaving Libya, UN says, reports AP.
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