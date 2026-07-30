Russian Missile Incident in Polish Field Spurs Investigation
A suspected Russian missile fell in an eastern Poland field overnight. Prime Minister Donald Tusk considers it likely to be a Russian Kh-101 ballistic missile but seeks confirmation on its type and origin. The incident has led to an emergency meeting to address concerns.
- Country:
- Russia
A missile that fell in an eastern Polish field overnight has been reported as likely being a Russian-made Kh-101, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
During an emergency meeting, Tusk emphasised the need for verification of both the missile type and the party responsible for its launch.
The event has triggered wide concern, prompting authorities to delve into the specifics of the incident to secure national safety and mitigate risks.
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