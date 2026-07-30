Colo-Colo, a prominent Chilean football club, is seeking special permission for their new goalkeeping ace, Vozinha, to wear his famous nickname on the back of his jersey as he prepares to debut for the club later this month.

This request comes despite existing rules in Chile prohibiting the use of nicknames on player jerseys. League regulations mandate that only the player's paternal or maternal surname may appear, along with the initial of the first name if necessary to distinguish between players with the same surname.

Exceptions have been made in the past, and Colo-Colo President Aníbal Mosa remains hopeful. He has engaged in discussions with ANFP officials and has garnered support from other club presidents. Vozinha, renowned for his goalkeeping prowess and social media fame, is expected to arrive in Santiago on Thursday.